The Queen and Philip Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip have started living together for the first time in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen, 93, is social distancing at Windsor Castle with a frail Philip, 98. She usually resides in Buckingham Palace, while Philip lives at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk since he retired in 2017.

The pair are said to be in good health.

It has been claimed that doctors are on standby for Prince Philip amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 98-year-old is said to be "enormously vulnerable" to coronavirus, which has resulted in has doctors being on standby.

"Prince Philip is enormously vulnerable, as he is a very sick person anyway," royal expert Angela Mollard revealed to the Express.co.uk.

She continued: "He was in hospital at Christmas time, so they will be protecting his health at Windsor. There will be doctors on staff."

A new report claims doctors are on standby for Prince Philip amid the coronavirus outbreak. Getty

Queen Elizabeth leaving Buckingham Palace for Windsor. Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and is is in self-isolation. Wife Camilla tested negative to the virus.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House confirmed on March 25.