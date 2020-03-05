The Queen is reportedly particular about her food. Getty Images

What’s more, it isn’t the only unusual eating habit the Queen has. She is also rumoured to have her potatoes measured before they are used.

This is reportedly done to ensure that all her potatoes are of a similar dimension, so it doesn’t ruin the appearance of the Queen’s dish.

Her son, Prince Charles is also reported to have unusual eating habits including having his biscuits warmed to a certain temperature before eating them.

Charles likes his biscuits warmed up for his after dinner cheese. Getty Images

His staff reportedly even have a warming pan with them to ensure the biscuits are the perfect temperature to go with his cheese.

And, while it isn’t food related Charles is also said to have a unique dressing routine in the morning.

The publication suggests that he has three personal valets who maintain his wardrobe, which is said to include ironing the shoelaces on every pair of shoes he owns.

What do you think of these unusual habits?