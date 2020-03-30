The Queen and Philip Getty

Meanwhile, a new report claims doctors are on standby for Prince Philip amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 98-year-old is said to be "enormously vulnerable" to coronavirus, which has resulted in has doctors being on standby.

"Prince Philip is enormously vulnerable, as he is a very sick person anyway," royal expert Angela Mollard revealed to the Express.co.uk.

She continued: "He was in hospital at Christmas time, so they will be protecting his health at Windsor. There will be doctors on staff."

Her Majesty and Philip will reportedly have a significantly reduced amount of staff

Queen Elizabeth leaving Buckingham Palace for Windsor. Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and is is in self-isolation. Wife Camilla tested negative to the virus.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House confirmed on March 25.