Meanwhile, a new report claims doctors are on standby for Prince Philip amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 98-year-old is said to be "enormously vulnerable" to coronavirus, which has resulted in has doctors being on standby.
"Prince Philip is enormously vulnerable, as he is a very sick person anyway," royal expert Angela Mollard revealed to the Express.co.uk.
She continued: "He was in hospital at Christmas time, so they will be protecting his health at Windsor. There will be doctors on staff."
Her Majesty and Philip will reportedly have a significantly reduced amount of staff
Meanwhile, Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and is is in self-isolation. Wife Camilla tested negative to the virus.
"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House confirmed on March 25.