Let the Sun Come In is fans' first listen to the band's studio album, Relentless. Acting as the follow up to their 2020 release Hate for Sale, Pretenders' founder and main songwriter Chrissie Hynde has spoken of her eagerness to get the bands' latest songs out to the public.

UK-American rock band Pretenders have just returned with a new single ahead of their album release on September 1.

"We have a new album coming out, Relentless. For some reason which I don’t quite understand, it takes ages to get an album out these days," she wrote on Instagram.

Regardless, a date has finally been set, and fans can now enjoy Let the Sun Come In.

When speaking about the album title itself, Chrissie said, "I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: 'Showing no abatement of intensity'. It's the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless."