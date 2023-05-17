UK-American rock band Pretenders have just returned with a new single ahead of their album release on September 1.
Let the Sun Come In is fans' first listen to the band's studio album, Relentless. Acting as the follow up to their 2020 release Hate for Sale, Pretenders' founder and main songwriter Chrissie Hynde has spoken of her eagerness to get the bands' latest songs out to the public.
WATCH: Chrissie Hynde in 1982. Article continues after video.
"We have a new album coming out, Relentless. For some reason which I don’t quite understand, it takes ages to get an album out these days," she wrote on Instagram.
Regardless, a date has finally been set, and fans can now enjoy Let the Sun Come In.
When speaking about the album title itself, Chrissie said, "I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: 'Showing no abatement of intensity'. It's the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless."
Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders have been on tour in the leadup to their album release.
Getty
The 71-year-old co-wrote all the songs on the record alongside the band's guitarist James Walbourne.
Marking the second time they've collaborated together on a studio album, Chrissie shared her praises, "He always comes up with something I wouldn't have thought of myself and I love surprises."
Chrissie, 71, and James Walbourne, 43.
Getty
Excitingly, Relentless also features the work of Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, who provided the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the closing track.
'Relentless' will come out on September 1.
Parlophone Records
The 12-track album also features what Chrissie titles 'The Pretenders Collective', which includes James Walbourne, Kriss Sonne, Chris Hill, Dave Page and Carwyn Ellis.