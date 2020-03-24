Former American pop star and nightclub performer Nashom Wooden – who scored a major chart hit in Australia with his band The Ones ’ 2001 club anthem Flawless – has reportedly died, apparently after contracting COVID-19 .

Billboard, as well as US gay community websites Queerty and Out have led with the story today, as multiple people associated with the star – including Project Runway designer Geoffrey Mac – have shared the news on social media, pointing to the virus now sweeping the world as the apparent cause of death.

‘I just want to make sure that everyone out there is healthy and takes care of each other’, Mac said in a social media post. ‘The virus is really real and I'm just so sorry.’

Nashom, also known for his work as New York drag legend Mona Foot, came to stardom in Australia after Flawless became the biggest dance hit of the year back in 2001.