The Ones pop star Nashom Wooden 'dies of COVID-19'
The sad news has been shared on social media
Former American pop star and nightclub performer Nashom Wooden – who scored a major chart hit in Australia with his band The Ones’ 2001 club anthem Flawless – has reportedly died, apparently after contracting COVID-19.
Billboard, as well as US gay community websites Queerty and Out have led with the story today, as multiple people associated with the star – including Project Runway designer Geoffrey Mac – have shared the news on social media, pointing to the virus now sweeping the world as the apparent cause of death.
‘I just want to make sure that everyone out there is healthy and takes care of each other’, Mac said in a social media post. ‘The virus is really real and I'm just so sorry.’
Nashom, also known for his work as New York drag legend Mona Foot, came to stardom in Australia after Flawless became the biggest dance hit of the year back in 2001.
‘I always wanted to be a pop star,’ he told Paper magazine. ‘My idols included Prince, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, David Bowie, Tina Turner, and George Michael.’
While the star’s diagnosis has not been independently confirmed, social media reports indicate he was allegedly turned away from hospital after presenting with symptoms of the potentially deadly disease.
Wrote friend Lina Bradford: ‘RIP MY MOTHER 🙏🏽 @thenashom9000 aka Mona Foot @ Singer of @the_ones Just passed on from the COVID-19 experiencing symptoms went to the hospital and got turned away because he is not sick 😷 enough and then shortly after passed on !! ‘Please please stay inside and protect yourself this pandemic coronavirus Virus we have just lost a legendary icon this is awful 🙏🏽❤️’
