FIRST LOOK: The Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries movie is coming
We've got the details here.
It’s a TV show that has millions of fans around the globe and now it’s about to hit the big screen.
Sunrise was given a first look at the Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries movie - titled Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears - which is due to hit cinemas in February 2020.
FIRST LOOK: Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears
A lot of the cast will star in the movie which follows glamorous detective Phryne Fisher on “a Middle Eastern adventure in search of an ancient treasure.”
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
Gold Logie nominee Essie Davis will reprise her role as Phryne; also returning are Nathan Page as ally/love interest Detective Inspector Jack Robinson, Miriam Margolyes as Phryne’s Aunt Prudence, and Ashleigh Cummings as Phryne’s assistant Dot.