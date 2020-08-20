Who could Bushranger be? Network Ten

Who is Bushranger?

Bushranger has so far been one of the most tricky stars to pinpoint, with even eliminated contestant Katie Noonan (Sloth) admitting it was the only one she had no idea about.

"I'm not afraid to take the gloves off... and get my hands a little dirty," the first clue teased.

"My voice is wanted dead or alive."

While Bushranger initially had fans scratching their heads, guesses seem to have narrowed down to two main choices after the most recent episode of The Masked Singer, after the mysterious celeb performed Lady Gaga’s Poker Face and more clues dropped.

Bushranger sings so well, it's almost criminal! Network Ten

“Like a true Bushranger, I’ve got the country in my heart. I’m very comfortable with horse power, like other women before me,” the clue teased.

“But I’m never comfortable being just the one thing. It’s important to always be growing. Roses are my favourite. I was for a while part of the Kelly gang, now I’m on my own.”

Many fans are convinced the star sounds exactly like Australian Idol alum Jess Mauboy, while others have pointed the finger at Bonnie Anderson (due in part to the “roses” clue, which could reference the Neighbours star’s rose tattoo).

Could one of these stellar singers be behind the elaborate costume?

Popular guesses included Jess Mauboy (left) and Bonnie Anderson (right). Getty

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

Thanks to travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 global crisis, international judge Lindsay Lohan was unable to return for the second season and was instead replaced by comedian Urzila Carlson. All other judges, Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue returned to the panel.

Pictured left to right: The Masked Singer's Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie O Henderson. Network Ten

Who hosts The Masked Singer Australia?

There’s no rest for poor Osher Gunsberg at Network Ten! Fresh from his stint hosting Bachelor in Paradise, the talented TV personality is back fronting The Masked Singer Australia two nights a week. And if you didn’t think he was busy enough – never fear, he’s hosting The Bachelor Australia two of the other nights of the week.

When does The Masked Singer air?

The Masked Singer airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Network Ten.

Want more The Masked Singer news and goss? We’ve got you covered below!