By now, everyone has surely binged the latest Season of The Crown. However, the Netflix series didn’t include one very important story – the kidnapping attempt on Princess Anne.

“There has been a lot of conversation about this on Princess Anne’s kidnapping,” royal commentator Angela Mollard reveals on New Idea’s podcast Royals.

“Back in 1974 there was an attempted kidnapping of Princess Anne, it was a huge story of the day. Anne had recently married her husband Mark Philips and was about 23. She was driving back to Buckingham Palace in a maroon Rolls Royce and she was stopped.

She continues. “A white Ford escort came up next to them, a lone gunman got out of the car and he shot her police officer in the shoulder.

“He attempted to kidnap Anne. There were six of seven men around that fought him off. Anne apparently showed tremendous fortitude herself. Now that is a really interesting story to tell.”