Dust off your dance pants because '80s synth-pop band The Human League is touring Australia in 2024.
The British group released what is widely considered a genre-defining album for pop music - Dare - in 1981, featuring no 'real' instruments apart from their voices, keyboards, and sequencers to create 10 equally iconic songs including chart-topping hits Don't You Want Me, The Sound of TThe Crowd and Open Your Heart.
WATCH NOW: The Human League 'Don't You Want Me' Official Music Video. Article continues after video.
Often regarded as pioneers of electronic music, the English music act last toured Australia in 2017 with shows in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast.
Prior to that, The Human League last toured Australia in 2009, playing now-defunct V Festival alongside the likes of The Killers, Snow Patrol, Madness, and M83.
And whilst they release two albums prior, and six albums after Dare, none quite matched the acclaim.
Now, much to the delight of fans across the country, The Human League will perform the album in full (with welcome additions of their biggest hits from other albums), more than 40 years since it was first released.
The album Dare was a chart-topper in Australia when it was first released.
Is The Human League touring Australia in 2024?
Yes, The Human League is touring Australia in March 2024 starting March 6th in Brisbane and ending on March 14th in Perth.
How much are tickets to The Human League Australia Tour in 2024?
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 25th at 9am local time.
Ticket prices are not yet available.
The band performing in the 1980s.
Where is The Human League performing in Australia for their 2024 tour?
Performing the full tracklist from their critically acclaimed album Dare and their greatest hits the band will perform five shows total in Australia.