Dust off your dance pants because '80s synth-pop band The Human League is touring Australia in 2024.

The British group released what is widely considered a genre-defining album for pop music - Dare - in 1981, featuring no 'real' instruments apart from their voices, keyboards, and sequencers to create 10 equally iconic songs including chart-topping hits Don't You Want Me, The Sound of TThe Crowd and Open Your Heart.

WATCH NOW: The Human League 'Don't You Want Me' Official Music Video. Article continues after video.