Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Los Angeles. Getty

“In LA they’ll be close to Meghan’s mum Doria - her only family member at her wedding to Harry - who will love having Archie so close.”

Meghan called Los Angeles home from a young as her father Thomas Markle worked as a television director and director of photography.

Earlier today The Sun reported that the pair flew privately again to get to their new home in LA - their third move since the beginning of the year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Getty

A source told the UK tabloid: "This move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

The royal family are reportedly shocked at the move following news Prince Charles has coronavirus. Getty

"They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

The royal family are said to be "stunned and horrified" as they had hope Meghan and Harry would consider returning to Britain to help their relatives as Prince Charles has contracted the coronavirus.