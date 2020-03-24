The Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger is located in the heart of Waikiki on the premier Kalakaua Avenue - next door to upscale dining and luxury shopping at the newly revitalized International Marketplace.
Conveniently, it is just 300 steps from the famous Waikiki Beach - which is considered the birthplace of recreational surfing.
Facilities
The lifestyle hotel has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, bar, sun terrace, hot tub, free WiFi, poolside cabanas, hula lessons, and poolside yoga classes.
All rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV, a fridge, a coffee machine, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows to make watching the sunrise and sunset a dream come true.
The property has a free trolley for guests that loops to several family-friendly destinations: the Honolulu Zoo, Waikiki Aquarium, Diamond Head State Monument, and the massive Ala Moana shopping center.
Other Photogenic Spots
Apart from Waikiki Beach, Kuhio Beach and Fort DeRussy Beach are also high on the radar of surf-lovers or those trying their hand for the first time with surf lessons.
About a 15-minute drive from Waikiki, Diamond Head State Monument provides a scenic morning or afternoon hike on the edge of the crater of a 300,000-year-old volcanic "tuff" cone. The 2.5km round-trip walk to the summit is well worth the effort for the sublime views.
Experience a fun evening of delicious food, hilarious comedy, traditional Hawaiian dance, and magic with award-winning illusionist John Hirokawa at the unforgettable Magic of Polynesia Dinner Show.
The 4,000-acre Kualoa Ranch Private Nature Reserve is on the eastern shore of Oahu at Kaneohe Bay. Nestled in valleys sacred to ancient Hawaiians, the ranch has frequently served as a set for movies and TV series, such as Jumanji, Jurassic Park, Hawaii Five-0, and Lost. Activities include kayak adventure tours, Jeep expeditions, ziplining, and horseback riding.
For more on Hawaii, go to the official website for Australians.
