There are no bad angles at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, which was created for the ultimate millennial experience.

To make it picture-perfect, the best Instagram hotel in Hawaii collaborated with designers by forming the "Beachcomber Originals" - a collective group of socially-savvy taste-makers that includes prominent surf photographer, Zak Noyle.

From an extreme-surf photographer to a Hawaiian fiber artist and an internationally acclaimed slack-key guitarist, the 12 artists collaborated with Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger to create a one-of-a-kind journey for guests, while sharing their personal inspiration and passion for the Hawaiian culture and to help guests get into the aloha-spirit.