Tim Brooke-Taylor, proudly holds his OBE after it was presented to him by Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on November 17, 2011. Getty

“It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from COVID-19,” his agent said.

“Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.

“We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings.

“He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent. We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.

“In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”

Tim was a members of The Goodies trio alongside Bill Oddie and Graeme Garden. Getty

Figures from the world of comedy and TV have paid tribute to The Goodies star.

Fellow Goodie, Graeme Garden said he was "terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years."

In a statement, he said: "Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed worked together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV. He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with.

"Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable. His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear, and my thoughts are with Christine, Ben, Edward and their families."

The Goodies. Getty

Comedian and writer Stephen Fry said it was "devastating news" in a tweet that described Mr Brooke-Taylor as "kind, funny, wise, warm".

“Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and – on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad.”

David Walliams said he was "in awe" of Tim.

"I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone.

Eric Idle said he was "very saddened to hear of the loss" of his old friend.

"I'm very saddened to hear of the loss of our old friend and fellow Pembroke alum Tim Brooke-Taylor. He and Bill Oddie auditioned me for the Pembroke Smoker in 1963, starting my career. I always thought him a wonderful man, funny, kind and generous. Merde. This fucking virus."