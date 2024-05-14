The best Click Frenzy sales to shop at The Good Guys in 2024

What we're buying in The Good Guys Click Frenzy sale in 2024

Toshiba

This 4K smart TV was purpose-built for immersive gaming. Combining cutting-edge technology with cutting-edge design, users are treated to the highest level of performance and visual excellence in all that they watch.

Key features:

Voice Control

Smart TV

3D Surround Sound

Wide viewing angle

High frame rate

https://www.thegoodguys.com.au/lg-75-inches-qned86-4k-uhd-led-smart-tv-24-75qned86tsa LG

Be enveloped in the sights, sounds, and stories of your favourite television shows and films with this new release from LG. Offering users an elevated cinematic experience thanks to a huge 75-inch screen and brilliant 4K Ultra HD resolution, it'll be hard to pull yourselves away!

Key features:

Enhanced picture and sound

Sharp, detailed picture

Also comes in a large 86" screen

Vivid colour

Convenient smart features

Hisense

This budget-friendly refrigerator from Hisense is both ergonomic and high-quality. Offering LED lighting, recessed door handles, adjustable shelves a multi-airflow system, and more, you'll have plenty of room (205 litres to be exact) to store all your fresh and frozen goods.

Key features:

No ice build-up

Space-saving design

LED lights brighten every corner

Consistent cooling and air distribution

Solt

By taking advantage of this The Good Guys exclusive deal, you'll be saving both money and reducing your water usage. With a sleek stainless steel exterior, and height-adjustable basket inside, you will be able to easily load and wash all of your kitchenware no matter how big or small.

Key features:

Uses just 10.7 litres per wash

Several wash programs

Option to run additional drying cycles

Electric button controls

Westinghouse

Regardless of whether you are renting, or own your own home, this portable freestanding stainless steel dishwasher will slot right into whatever space you deem fit. Perfect for families and those looking to get their dishes clean quickly.

Key features:

13 place settings

5 wash programs

Half load option

Height adjustable upper basket

Rotary dial

Westinghouse

Heading out and don't want your clothes to sit for hours on end in the washing machine until you get home? This Westinghouse front-loader has time technology that allows you to choose a time your wash will be done. It also comes with several intensive washing programs that allow for quality cleaning under time constraints.

Key features:

1200rpm spin speed

Durable motor

Multiple fast wash programs

Intuitive LED display

Economical

Solt

Rest assured that all your garments no matter their material will be treated with care when placed in this cheap and affordable vented dryer. Designed to dry everything from cotton to synthetics, with several handy drying programs in-built, this sleek and sophisticated design will sit right at home in your laundry.

Key features:

Wall mountable

Anti-crease function

Lightweight and longlasting

Hisense

Over eight million self-illuminating LEDS produce incredible brightness, precision contrast, and captivating colour in this budget-friendly high-resolution television from Hisense. Stream all your favourites and play all your favourite games with ease without breaking the bank.

Key features:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Voice controlled

Smart connectivity

NOTE: Discounts apply to most recent previous ticketed/advertised price. As The Good Guys negotiates, products will likely to have been sold below ticketed price in some stores prior to the discount offer. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount offer. See product for details.