The best Click Frenzy sales to shop at The Good Guys in 2024
- 20% Off Chest Freezers
- 15% Off Sunbeam Irons & Garment Steamers
- 20% Off Technika Built-In Cooking Appliances
- 15% Off a Range of Home Security
- 10% Off a Range of Portable Heaters
- 10% Off a Range of Smart Home
- 10% Off a Range of Headphones and Portable Audio
- 20% Off a Range of Gaming Accessories
- 15% Off a Range of Computer Accessories
What we're buying in The Good Guys Click Frenzy sale in 2024
Toshiba 65" Z670MP 4K UHD Smart TV 23, $1,299 ($200 off)
This 4K smart TV was purpose-built for immersive gaming. Combining cutting-edge technology with cutting-edge design, users are treated to the highest level of performance and visual excellence in all that they watch.
Key features:
- Voice Control
- Smart TV
- 3D Surround Sound
- Wide viewing angle
- High frame rate
LG 75" QNED86 4K UHD LED Smart TV 24, $2,495 ($500 off)
Be enveloped in the sights, sounds, and stories of your favourite television shows and films with this new release from LG. Offering users an elevated cinematic experience thanks to a huge 75-inch screen and brilliant 4K Ultra HD resolution, it'll be hard to pull yourselves away!
Key features:
- Enhanced picture and sound
- Sharp, detailed picture
- Also comes in a large 86" screen
- Vivid colour
- Convenient smart features
Hisense 205L Top Mount Refrigerator, $383 ($166 off)
This budget-friendly refrigerator from Hisense is both ergonomic and high-quality. Offering LED lighting, recessed door handles, adjustable shelves a multi-airflow system, and more, you'll have plenty of room (205 litres to be exact) to store all your fresh and frozen goods.
Key features:
- No ice build-up
- Space-saving design
- LED lights brighten every corner
- Consistent cooling and air distribution
Solt 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher Stainless Steel, $388
By taking advantage of this The Good Guys exclusive deal, you'll be saving both money and reducing your water usage. With a sleek stainless steel exterior, and height-adjustable basket inside, you will be able to easily load and wash all of your kitchenware no matter how big or small.
Key features:
- Uses just 10.7 litres per wash
- Several wash programs
- Option to run additional drying cycles
- Electric button controls
Westinghouse 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher, $585
Regardless of whether you are renting, or own your own home, this portable freestanding stainless steel dishwasher will slot right into whatever space you deem fit. Perfect for families and those looking to get their dishes clean quickly.
Key features:
- 13 place settings
- 5 wash programs
- Half load option
- Height adjustable upper basket
- Rotary dial
Westinghouse 7.5kg Front Load Washer, $495
Heading out and don't want your clothes to sit for hours on end in the washing machine until you get home? This Westinghouse front-loader has time technology that allows you to choose a time your wash will be done. It also comes with several intensive washing programs that allow for quality cleaning under time constraints.
Key features:
- 1200rpm spin speed
- Durable motor
- Multiple fast wash programs
- Intuitive LED display
- Economical
Solt 7kg Vented Dryer, $298
Rest assured that all your garments no matter their material will be treated with care when placed in this cheap and affordable vented dryer. Designed to dry everything from cotton to synthetics, with several handy drying programs in-built, this sleek and sophisticated design will sit right at home in your laundry.
Key features:
- Wall mountable
- Anti-crease function
- Lightweight and longlasting
Hisense 65" U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV 23, $995 ($100 off)
Over eight million self-illuminating LEDS produce incredible brightness, precision contrast, and captivating colour in this budget-friendly high-resolution television from Hisense. Stream all your favourites and play all your favourite games with ease without breaking the bank.
Key features:
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Voice controlled
- Smart connectivity
