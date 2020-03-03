But there’s something that’s not so ordinary about Ben: he can hear the voices of the dead bringing messages and guidance. Sometimes, he even receives premonitions.

On June 11, 2018, Ben’s mum, Lisa, died of brain cancer, aged only 51. Ben was devoted to his mum, who passed not long after his beloved grandmother.

“I call it the year I lost my heroes,” he reflects. And yet, two years before his mother’s passing, Ben had seen it unfold in an enigmatic dream.

“I dreamt I was in a building I didn’t recognise and walked into a dimly lit room,” he recalls. “I could hear pouring rain outside and could see a hospital bed and someone in it beneath a white sheet. I couldn’t see who it was.”

Ben awoke with an ominous feeling about his mother’s health, and rushed to be by her side. Sadly, it all eventually played out exactly as he’d seen it.

Take, for instance, her joy at finding out Ben was going to be a father to son Elijah “She looked at me with nothing but love in her eyes and told me, ‘Mate, I’ve told you your whole life, you have the whole world at your feet,’” he remembers.

“Now I know what it’s like to hold the universe in your arms.”

