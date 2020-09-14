The All New Monty: Guys & Gals star Tom Derickx (pictured) said he was going to get his gear off to help raise money for cancer charities, but at Sunday’s dress rehearsal he seemingly bailed out. Seven

“I don't feel comfortable getting my kit off in front of everyone,” confessed Tom, who previously admitted he found it difficult transitioning from AFL to modelling.

Speaking to producers, Tom, who traded the football field for the catwalk at the conclusion of the 2016 season, said being under the spotlight doesn’t come naturally to him.

“In the early days I got embarrassed about modelling, but now I’m just like ‘whatever,’” Tom said, before adding that he finds modelling work “fun” and “different”.

Ahead of his performance on Sunday, Tom told producers: “I think it's a little bit too early to start doing it [stripping] but I'm here for one reason and that's to embarrass myself.”

Tom (right) was supposed to join the other blokes in partially baring some flesh for the women’s team, but midway through their routine he walked off. Seven

But when it came to the big moment, the 32-year-old simply vanished mid-performance, leaving the girls and choreographer Todd McKenney wondering if he would choke at the main show.

“The girls were literally two metres away… It was pretty overwhelming,” Tom said, after reappearing at the end of the teaser performance.

“That was tough. The clothes coming off is something I probably have to start wrapping my head around,” he added.

Speaking of Tom’s disappearing act, Todd said: “I think Tom had a mini freak out. I think it became a bit real for him. He's new at performing.

“I now have to ask myself whether on the night, when he has to be completely nude, whether he's gonna crumble,” he added.

Tom admitted he didn’t feel comfortable so early in the game. Seven

Despite leaving everyone wondering whether he has what it takes, Tom has opened up about his battles with mental health, which may explain his initial reservations.

“I’m an ambassador for R U OK?” Tom told producers. “Mental health is something I hold very close to my heart – suffering from depression through my football days.

“Coming out and showing your vulnerable side and seeking help is what I’m passionate about. It definitely ties into this [The All New Monty].

“That’s part of the reason why I’m doing it – the vulnerable side of speaking up and not being ashamed to admit it or go get a check-up.

“We should be talking about [cancer] more, it should be a regular thing. I’m going to make my friends do it [get a check-up] once a year,” he added.