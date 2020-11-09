The series opens with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor, pictured) as a serial womaniser, with a string of potential suitors. Netflix

Lady Diana’s entrance

As the Prince of Wales looks around for a potential future wife, the young and immediately besotted Diana appears as a contender.

Charles catches his first glimpse of Diana while arriving at her family seat of Althorp, where he’s set to take out her sister, Sarah.

The Queen (Olivia Colman, right) clashes with the British PM, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson, left). Netflix

Camilla steps in!

Soon after Diana and Charles announce their engagement, the Prince departs on a royal tour, leaving his young fiancée alone at her new Buckingham Palace base.

Camilla invites an already troubled and lonely Diana out for dinner to offer her support and advice, but instead makes it obvious how close and intimate she still is with Charles.

The Queen and the PM

The Queen (Olivia Colman) clashes with the British PM, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), struggling to remain politically neutral.

Margaret and her husband are given the royals’ ‘Balmoral Test’, which they fail.

The ’80s saw Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter, pictured) suffer ill health and go from a glamorous figure to a more reclusive one. Netflix

The lost sister

The ’80s saw Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) suffer ill health and go from a glamorous figure to a more reclusive one.

She faces up to how badly the royal family treats its own, leading to a confrontation with the Queen Mother.

