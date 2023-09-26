Mark had Hayley style him for a recent awards show in London. "I don't have any taste whatsoever," he confesses. Getty

Mark and Hayley started dating earlier this year. Mark, 58, says he was immediately attracted to Hayley as she stood out from the crowd – literally!

“I remember vividly the first time I saw Hayley, if only for the fact that she is about 180cm tall,” Mark says. “And I thought, who is this striking blonde who is chatting next to my manager?”

It transpires that the conversation Mark had spied had a specific purpose, too.

“[My manager] was basically trying to set us up on a date – and succeeded!” he reveals.

The pair are currently doing long distance, as they live 200km away from each other. Mark – who is dad to six-year-old son Lawrence with ex-wife Katie – is based in South Yorkshire, while Hayley calls London home. However, they aren’t letting it get in the way of their growing love.

“We do check out each other’s diaries extensively,” Mark explains. “When we get a couple of days together, we try to do something special … [and] try to make the most of the time we’ve got.

“So far, we have managed to avoid a typical date night,” he adds. “We just meet up and try different things. There is a lot of holding hands and walking around, which

is quite nice.”

He also hints they might move in together soon!

“I’ve got my current place secured for a few months to come but at the end of that lease I think wemay have a chat and see how things are going,” Mark confesses.

For Hayley, her favourite thing about Mark is his “calm temperament”, as it balances out her self-described “diva” ways.

She says the most romantic thing he does for her is “all the little things” that he doesn’t even notice he is doing.

“He is also so funny,” Hayley adds. “He cracks me up without realising it!”

