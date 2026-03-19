EXCLUSIVE: The Block casting is under fire as the show has the “thirstiest cast ever”

NEED TO KNOW The Block 2026 is expected to air later this year, but the identities of some of the contestants have already been revealed.

2026 is expected to air later this year, but the identities of some of the contestants have already been revealed. Contestants Tayla Peroomal, Chantall Green, and her partner, Wyatt , are already raising eyebrows.

and her partner, , are already raising eyebrows. One insider has told New Idea that this year’s cast could rival Married at First Sight Australia.

Advertisement

The upcoming season of The Block hasn’t even aired yet, but the casting is already raising eyebrows!

Two teams are already being called out for chasing influencer fame, months before the 2026 season even airs!

With filming underway in Mount Eliza, early glimpses of the contestants have sparked chatter that the show’s newest batch of renovators look more like reality-TV influencers than tradies.

“This is the best-looking cast we’ve ever had,” one Channel Nine insider revealed. “But some people on set are joking that it feels more like MAFS than The Block.”

Advertisement

Scroll on to learn more about them below.

Sources have revealed that Tayla Peroomal is one of The Block 2026 contestants. (Credit: Instagram)

Who are the contestants on The Block 2026?

Leading the buzz is glamorous beauty entrepreneur Tayla Peroomal, who has entered the competition alongside her father, Rick.

The Melbourne-based business owner runs a thriving beauty studio called The Brow Sanctuary, where she specialises in brow sculpting and cosmetic treatments. On LinkedIn, she also mentions that she’s a personal trainer.

Advertisement

“Tayla definitely knows how to present herself,” says the insider. “She’s built a strong social media following through her beauty business, and she’s bringing that same polished aesthetic to the show.”

Meanwhile, another team already turning heads is Chantel Green and Wyatt, a Gold Coast couple known for their fitness-focused lifestyle and influencer-style social media presence.

“They’re incredibly fit, very camera-ready and have that influencer energy,” says the source. “Everyone keeps saying this cast looks like it could walk straight onto Married At First Sight.”

Advertisement

Chantel is also the founder of Her Form activewear.

The casting shake-up marks a noticeable shift for the long-running renovation series, which has traditionally focused on everyday couples and families attempting to transform rundown houses into multi-million-dollar properties.

But producers insist the new faces will still bring the same competitive spirit viewers love.

Advertisement

“Don’t be fooled by the good looks,” the insider adds. “There are some seriously competitive personalities in this group, and once the building starts, things are going to get messy.”

With tensions already bubbling behind the scenes, it seems this season of The Block could be one of the most dramatic yet.

And if early whispers are anything to go by, the renovation drama might not be the only thing viewers will be watching.

This season is doubling down on drama, and viewers will be checking their calendars come August due to the lineup’s similarities to Married at First Sight personalities.

Advertisement