“Going past you could really see the factors beyond the contestant's control that made selling all these houses really difficult.” Reddit

Adrian Portelli, who was a bidder for Omar and Oz’ house, told New Idea that their property had the best view.

“The view from [Oz and Omar’s] place had the best view… you got the swimming pool overlooking that view, the high-end appliances that were $250,000 alone just in appliances. So, and it was just that lux interior design that sold me, so that’s what I was bidding for,” he said.

Privacy is something you would expect to be included when you’re paying over $4 million dollars for a home, and many of the houses had views of the other houses.

WATCH: The Block Akur and Sharon house gets passed in

Another person commented on the Reddit post saying, “No wonder no one wanted to buy them”.

Another commented, “There's a right way and a wrong way to marry old and new architecture. The only property that came close in my opinion was the boys, the rest looked f***ed.”