This year The Block was set to be the biggest season yet but it all came crashing down when two houses failed to sell at auction.
After Tom and Sarah-Jane only made a measly $20,000, both Ankur and Sharon and Dylan and Jenny made the tough decision to have their houses passed in at auction in the hopes they could negotiate a bigger payday down the track, not wanting a repeat of Tom and Sarah-Jane's auction result.
WATCH: The Block's Dylan and Jenny's home
Whilst many people were shocked and sad for the contestants, many other viewers thought it was obvious why nobody wanted to purchase the million-dollar houses.
One viewer drove past The Block houses and posted images on Reddit, pointing out how close the houses were to one another, hugely lacking privacy from the surrounding houses.
They wrote, “So I just wanted to say I posted the photos to give a glimpse into the layout of the block houses this year as I could not get my head around it”.
“Going past you could really see the factors beyond the contestant's control that made selling all these houses really difficult.”
Adrian Portelli, who was a bidder for Omar and Oz’ house, told New Idea that their property had the best view.
“The view from [Oz and Omar’s] place had the best view… you got the swimming pool overlooking that view, the high-end appliances that were $250,000 alone just in appliances. So, and it was just that lux interior design that sold me, so that’s what I was bidding for,” he said.
Privacy is something you would expect to be included when you’re paying over $4 million dollars for a home, and many of the houses had views of the other houses.
WATCH: The Block Akur and Sharon house gets passed in
Another person commented on the Reddit post saying, “No wonder no one wanted to buy them”.
Another commented, “There's a right way and a wrong way to marry old and new architecture. The only property that came close in my opinion was the boys, the rest looked f***ed.”