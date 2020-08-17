Controversial former Block contestant Suzi Taylor has been imprisoned for a second time following an ongoing legal issue. Instagram

The former Penthouse model, 49, was released from imprisonment on strict bail conditions. However, she was back in hot water earlier this year over a bail breach and failure to appear in court, resulting in the new arrest warrant and incarceration.

Now, a TV insider has confirmed to New Idea that producers realised during filming that Suzi was trouble.

“She was tricky – and producers had to speak to her regarding flirting with the crew,” the insider reveals. “And she was obsessed with the fame and fortune.”

Suzi (left) on the hit reality show alongside friend Yvonne Cosier (right). Nine

The insider added that Suzi’s behaviour, including a notorious incident when she was photographed dancing topless on a boat, didn’t sit well with long-time host, Scott Cam.

“Scott was not happy as it is a family-friendly show,” says the insider, adding that the network made the decision at the time “to reduce her publicity and interview schedule”.

However, it was her “short-lived” fling with Richard “Dickie” Wilkins that raised eyebrows – with the insider revealing that the veteran entertainment reporter was told that it “wasn’t a good look”.

Suzi (pictured) was photographed dancing topless on a boat. Instagram

“It was the talk of Nine,” the source says, adding that Dickie soon realised she was trying to “milk him for his [industry] contacts”.

Dickie has always denied he and Suzi were an item. “I am not romantically involved with Suzi from The Block,” he said back in 2016.

