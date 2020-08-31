Shaynna Blaze (pictured) didn’t hold back from slamming Team WA’s Luke and Jasmin for missing the mark on Sunday’s episode. Nine

Host Scott Cam delivered the shock news to Team WA during the big reveal on Sunday, with the young couple appearing deflated by the harsh critisim.

"Shaynna thinks this is probably the least relevant room to its era they have seen today," Scott told Luke and Jasmin.

As soon as she entered the period bedroom, Shaynna pointed out how it was impossible to identify the decade given the lack of appropriate references – traded for accents from another era.

“I think it’s a fair interpretation. While it might not be exactly 1910, I think it’s a good interpretation of how the market might perceive a house of this era,” Darren Palmer argued.

Luke (left) and Jasmin (right) chose a house from the 1910s, but as Shaynna pointed out to her fellow judges, the couple seemingly failed to capture the essence of the Federation style. Nine

But Shaynna disagreed with her interior designer colleague, saying that the art deco embellishment in the room all but quashed any essence of a Federation home.

“I think it’s a crying shame. They’ve been given a house with a specific decade … you don’t have to be a slave to it, but don’t pick a different decade, because this is confused of what it wants to be,” she said.

Neale Whitaker added: “I think a lot of potential buyers would walk in here and say, ‘What’s the problem?’ They have delivered a very accomplished, glamorous, contemporary room.”

But despite the show of support from the other two judges, Shaynna went on to say that Team WA failed to deliver what was expected: a 1910s-era seaside Brighton home.

Shaynna (right) pointed out how it was impossible to identify the decade given the lack of appropriate references – traded for accents from another era. Nine

In the end, Darren and Neale relented and agreed with Shaynna that Luke and Jasmin unfortunately missed the mark with their “generic” guest bedroom.

Seemingly unfazed by the harsh criticism, Jasmin later told producers that she and Luke still intend on delivering their aesthetic for the rest of the house – despite the judges’ comments.

“I keep thinking about my master and what I’ve got in mind, and I’m probably still going to push on and still do that anyway,” Jasmin began.

“Yeah, we’re going to get along with Shaynna this season, we will see!”

The Block continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine.