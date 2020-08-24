Jasmine (right with Luke) says that Shaynna certainly didn’t mince her words when it came to giving feedback, calling her tough criticism “heartbreaking”. Nine

Jasmine reveals that she feels Shaynna was tough on them from the get-go.

“It was a bit of a wake-up call for us, but we were so lucky that it came quite early,” Jasmine explains. “I’m not going to lie, it definitely hurt – but we learned a lot.”

Jasmine, Luke and the other Blockheads endured the toughest season to date on The Block.

Production on the renovation show came to a grinding halt for almost six weeks as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, forcing contestants to bunker down.

But when the six-week filming hiatus ended in May and contestants returned to the Brighton site in Melbourne, the camera began rolling and captured something very unique.

Speaking to TV Tonight, producer Julian Cress said while it was a difficult call to stop filming, when cameras resumed, they captured some of the most dramatic footage they've ever seen.

“Imagine you’ve got contestants who are watching the Prime Minister’s press conference together in the morning, and then having to finish the bathroom in the afternoon. That’s interesting TV,” Julian said.

“All of that uncertainty, that trepidation and emotion around being away from your children, having to finish a bathroom, delivered for the judges, was all being filmed by our cameras every day.

“We didn’t miss any of it. So we knew we had a damn good show, the trick was would COVID stop us being able to finish it?” he added.

