The Block's Sharon lands role in film starring Zac Efron and Jim Carrey
But she had to turn down I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Here!
by
Tia Thomas
The Block2022 contestant Sharon Johal is familiar with a camera after working on Neighbours, but now she is moving onto bigger things as she lands a new acting gig.
But in order to pursue a more professional career in acting, Sharon actually turned down the opportunity to feature on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
"While I was very flattered to be asked to be on I'm a Celeb, my priority will always be working as a professional actor and I'm very excited about the opportunities I've worked so hard for both locally and overseas,'' Sharon told the Herald Sun.
The 2023 cast for I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is yet to be confirmed, but its believed Sarah Ferguson, Tammy Hembrow, Harry Garside and Danielle Spencer will make an appearance according to a TV insider.
Sharon further revealed she looks "forward to working with Channel 10 again soon."
Sharon turned down I'm A Celeb to focus on more professional acting career.
However, the former reality star has landed a role in the new film, Rickey Stanicky which has been said to feature Hollywood stars including Zac Efron, John Cena and Jim Carrey.
It's believed the film began production in early February 2023.
Sharon more recently played Detective Dhara Mallick in the 2022 film, Girl At The Window and featured in two episodes in the Shantaram series which starred Charlie Hunnam.
After an abundance of different roles over the years, she revealed to the Herald Sun: "That's the whole joy of acting is immersing yourself in a whole different personality."
Next up for Sharon is reportedly a job in the US! Afterall, Hollywood is the dream for Australian actors.
