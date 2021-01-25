The Block was rocked by its biggest scandal ever when a woman named Emese Fajk dropped more than $4 million on Jimmy (right) and Tam’s (left) Melbourne property... only her payment never went through! Nine

According to the insider, Scotty is the new owner of Jimmy and Tam’s renovated 1950s Brighton property, which fetched $4.256 million on auction day.

“He and everyone involved want it kept very quiet,” dishes the well-placed source.

Speaking out about the scandal at the time, Scotty, 58, admitted he was very disappointed and shocked about what had happened.

Rumour has it Scotty (pictured) is the new owner of Jimmy and Tam’s renovated 1950s Brighton property. Nine

A devastated Jimmy also told A Current Affair: “It’s something no-one saw coming, no-one ever expected, but it’s something we have to deal with.”

Justifying her purchase, Esme said she had an emotional connection to the house, but later insisted she didn’t know why there had been a delay with her deposit payment.

“I don’t know what happened – I’ve paid for everything.”

Queensland couple Jimmy and Tam made waves throughout the season, quickly developing a reputation as the team to beat as they racked up the most wins by a team in the history of the show, as well as regularly finishing rooms ahead of schedule.

Channelling inspiration from retro Palm Springs-style, Jimmy and Tam created some of the most exciting renovations (pictured) the judges have ever seen on the show. Nine

Staying at the top of the leaderboard for most of the season, the pair began their winning streak on day one when they won first pick of the houses and settled on House 5 – a 1950s home.

Channelling inspiration from retro Palm Springs-style, the plumber and bar manager created some of the most exciting rooms that the judges have ever seen on the show.

Judge Shaynna Blaze even praised the couple early on in the season, saying: "Jimmy and Tam know exactly how to build a space that makes your heart sing and makes you happy."

