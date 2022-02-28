The couple are thrilled to announce the safe arrival of son, Leonardo, who has already been nicknamed Leo. Supplied

“I mean you don’t think you’re a father until they are in your arms – it becomes real then, and the love and the joy I felt was honestly the best moment of my life.”

The pair, who wed four years ago, have certainly taken to parenting like ducks to water so far. In fact, they credit the 3am wake-up calls they experienced on The Block with putting them in good stead for the drastic lifestyle change.

“I think it’s actually harder to do The Block,” says George, who adds, with a chuckle, that he’s still “learning” when it comes to nappy changes.

Sarah, 29, explains that adorable Leo arrived into the world on February 6, two weeks before his due date. Supplied

“With the baby, you get up at 3am to change a nappy, but can go back to sleep after. On The Block, you get up at 3am and then you are working all day and all night. I will take the nappy change any day!”

Adds Sarah: “We are just blessed because Leo feeds well, he sleeps well and he is a real calm baby.”

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.