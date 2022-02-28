The Block's Sarah and George: 'Meet our baby boy!'
The couple’s adorable son arrived two weeks early!
- by
Zoe Burrell
During their time on The Block, Sarah and George Bragias made no secret of their desire to start a family.
Now, that dream has finally become a reality, as the couple are thrilled to announce the safe arrival of son, Leonardo, who has already been nicknamed Leo.
Watch: The Block's Sarah and George eagerly await baby #1
Exclusively sharing the happy news with New Idea, Sarah, 29, explains that adorable Leo arrived into the world on February 6, two weeks before his due date.
“I woke up with back pain and contractions,” Sarah reveals. “But being first-time parents, it wasn’t until a few hours later we realised we were definitely in labour. Then it was a bit of a mad rush to get everything packed for the hospital.”
After a 15-hour labour, the couple finally welcomed Leo at 9pm. Holding his son for the first time was “one of the most magical experiences in my life”, confesses doting dad George, 35.
“I mean you don’t think you’re a father until they are in your arms – it becomes real then, and the love and the joy I felt was honestly the best moment of my life.”
The pair, who wed four years ago, have certainly taken to parenting like ducks to water so far. In fact, they credit the 3am wake-up calls they experienced on The Block with putting them in good stead for the drastic lifestyle change.
“I think it’s actually harder to do The Block,” says George, who adds, with a chuckle, that he’s still “learning” when it comes to nappy changes.
“With the baby, you get up at 3am to change a nappy, but can go back to sleep after. On The Block, you get up at 3am and then you are working all day and all night. I will take the nappy change any day!”
Adds Sarah: “We are just blessed because Leo feeds well, he sleeps well and he is a real calm baby.”