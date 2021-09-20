Twins Luke and Josh have put Tanya on blast, calling for a lie detector test! Nine

They added, “Several teams would be quite worried!”

Interestingly, an insider says there is growing concern among the five teams that the show’s finale could, in fact, include a lie detector prior to auction – including involvement from the builders and crew!

“There’s still so many questions that need answering and a lot of things that don’t add up,” says a source. “There’s whispers production will force everyone to take a test to determine the truth.”

Scotty’s concerned for the Blockheads. Nine

Josh and Luke became embroiled in the cheating scandal when they took photos of the show's production schedule, which gave them the advantage of knowing which room they would have to renovate next.

Tanya and Vito’s involvement saw them acquire a confidential production schedule, and while host, Scott Cam, has done his best to resolve the issue, New Idea’s on-set spy said the Blockheads were so divided by the fallout that the 2021 auction day could be at risk!

“The angst that has come from this saga is mounting,” said an insider, who said for the first time in The Block’s near-decade history, the contestants are so divided they may refuse to come together for the blockbuster finale episode.