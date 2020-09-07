A brutal war of words is set to erupt on The Block between contestants Jimmy and Daniel (pictured). Nine

“Dan was pulled up on it by Keith and then dobbed us in,” recalls Jimmy, 33.

“Keith marched in and pulled us up, so there was a little bit of conflict between Dan and I, just for an hour or so.”

Jimmy continues: “It wasn’t so much that I was angry at having to fix it, but more the fact that he’d dobbed on us.”

Jimmy (pictured) claimed that he was "dobbed on" by Dan. Nine

Compounding the issue is the South Australian farmer’s insistence that he didn’t rat out House number 5. “He’s saying he didn’t [tell Keith],” explains Jimmy.

Meanwhile, Daniel admitted to New Idea that he’s experienced some “tough times” during the build and had even “walked away off-site”.

“There are moments that creep up on you and sometimes I would have to walk away from the situation and take a big breath because otherwise it can feel like everything is tumbling around you and crushing you,” Dan explains, adding he was lucky to have wife Jade by his side throughout the competition.

Dan (left) and Jade (right) found it particularly challenging during week two’s guest ensuite renovations, with the couple being informed that Dan’s grandfather had died. Nine

“You get plenty of challenges thrown at you when you’re on The Block, that’s for sure. So I would just walk away from the situation.”

Dan and Jade found it particularly challenging during week two’s guest ensuite renovations, with the couple being informed that Dan’s grandfather had died.

Clearly shocked by the heartbreaking turn of events but determined to finish on time, Dan and Jade carried on until Scott Cam offered to help them finish so they could attend the funeral.

