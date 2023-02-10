Sharon's absence from the party wasn't the only drama of the weekend, with Sarah Jane revealing the difficulties she encountered when trying to attend the Queensland escape.
Taking to Instagram, she revealed her Jetstar light had been cancelled - with no option to rebook until the late afternoon.
"I will never fly with you again!" she wrote on Instagram. "Rant incoming, but essentially flight has been cancelled this morning and they can offer a replacement flight that gets me in at 2:30 pm yet we are going on a boat cruise which will be cruising bu the time I arrive."
"I am LIVID & have evoked the spirit of every Karen."
Sarah Jane later updated fans, revealing that she was currently on a flight and will make it to Queensland on time.
"I'll have about 30mins to get dressed and glam but I am on route to make the boat," she shared. "Thank you to Tom for buying me another ticket."
Dylan and Jenny recently took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary.
“2 years since our engagement and 76 days until we’re married! How exciting, we can’t wait,” they wrote alongside a series of pictures from the day Dylan asked Jenny to marry him.
Since their time on The Block, the couple has continued to share updates on their relationship with their followers, giving a glimpse into their life together and their plans for the future.