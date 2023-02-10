Watch Below: The Block's Dylan and Jenny house gets passed in

The Block's Jenny and Dylan are getting closer to their big wedding day - but one awkward detail from the Hens' party has people wondering if there's bad blood between The Block contestants.

Jenny's hens' party, which was held in Queensland, was seemingly attended by every other female contestant of this year's season of The Block - except Sharron.

In photos posted to Instagram, Jenny can be seen celebrating with fellow contestants Sarah-Jane and Rachel.

But Sharon, who also competed in the same series, was nowhere to be seen.

Whilst Sharon may have been invited and just not been able to attend the bash, fans have jumped to the conclusion that the two women do not get along, especially since they clashed heads throughout much of the season.

Sharon and her husband Ankur received frosty receptions from most teams throughout last year's season, with clashing personalities and claims of cheating dominating much of the show.

But is her absence at the hens' proof that the couple still remains on tense terms with other contestants?