"It was really tough for them."

How has this year’s Block been different and even more special than before?

Two major differences for me this year have to be the fact the contestants didn’t have any guidance on the layout at all and the fact that we had three teams who had never renovated – it was mind-blowing they finished!

It was really tough for them and, as a judge, I confess I did have my stomach in my throat on some space-planning decisions, as we had no idea how this was going to impact further down the line.

Favourite rooms?

For me this year, my favourite spaces were the basements and the backyards.

They all had the same brief, but there were so many different directions that were taken (some better than others!).

I really loved the fact we had a cinema and wine cellar vision – as we are all spending so much more time at home, it is something that will inspire a lot of people.



What were the teams’ mistakes and what can future teams learn from them?

Not listening to the experts and not paying attention to their ideas that could have an impact down the road. If you have the luxury of an award-winning architect like Julian Brenchley giving you advice, you really should take that up with them.

Darren Palmer

"Having a clear vision at the start is always beneficial, but often hard to do."

What were the teams’ mistakes and what can future teams learn from them?



Changing the architecture is always risky, whether you have full plans or just a footprint with the intended location for the garage. Take note, Josh and Luke. Having a clear vision at the start is always beneficial, but often hard to do.

Kirsty and Jesse adjusted their course slightly as they went along and it became a more stylish home as a result. Ronnie and Georgia knew what they were going for from day one, if their consistent aesthetic across all of their rooms is any indication.

Mitch and Mark had a plan in week one, which adapted after their less-than-stellar results, and their house also was better for the adjustment.

Tanya and Vito did the home in a style that appealed to themselves, which is a risk when selling to a market, but when things were pushed a little too far, they made the necessary adjustments.

The judges spill on their thoughts about this year's Block contestants.

The homes were so different. Did that make your task harder or easier?



Just different. We often weren’t comparing apples to apples, which is tough, but we also had lots of difference to talk to [and that] makes the job more interesting.



Biggest surprise?

Shaynna was surprised by the chickens, but I was most surprised by the differences in the homes. It shows that, with an open brief and a suburb like Hampton with diverse styles and ages of homes, there is no one way to make a beautiful home.

Neale Whittaker

Neale described this season of The Block as "predictable chaos and stratospheric levels of stress".

How has this year’s Block been different and even more special than before?



Each season of The Block manages to up the ante for contestants, judges and viewers alike – and this year was no exception. As if bringing back the Faves to battle the Fans wasn’t enough, the producers decided to take away the architect’s master plans.



The result was predictable chaos and stratospheric levels of stress, combined with levels of creativity we have rarely seen on The Block before. And, of course, the cul-de-sac location gave everything a nice Aussie twist.



Favourite rooms?

Ronnie and Georgia’s basement wine cellar and internal staircase, Kirsty and Jesse’s kitchen (and pretty much everything in House 5, to be honest), Tanya and Vito’s sunken living room – perfectly in keeping with the era of the house – and Mitch and Mark’s tranquil rear courtyard.

"Each season of The Block manages to up the ante for contestants, judges and viewers alike – and this year was no exception."

These are the spaces that stood out for me this year, but there was a high level of execution and delivery overall, and a much stronger understanding of continuity between spaces than we have seen in recent years.



Biggest and best surprise this year, and what made it resonate with you?

The Fans v Faves concept often assumes that the Faves will have the upper hand throughout the competition, and the fact that this isn’t always the case increases the level of jeopardy.

The biggest and best surprise for me this year was the triumph of the underdog, but maybe I’m giving too much away!

Remember the old fable about the hare and the tortoise? Slow and steady wins the race – for this judge, at least.

