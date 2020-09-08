The Block fans have mocked judges Neale Whitaker (left), Shaynna Blaze (centre) and Darren Palmer (right). Nine

“WTF is it with the judges dancing & Darren’s nipples?! I thought this was a renovation show,” one person wrote referring to a sequence that showed Darren flexing his pecs.

“Is anyone else finding the editing and the dancing judges this season absolutely CRINGE?” another person stated.

Meanwhile, a third person added: “Are we going to have to see that dancing at the start of every judging? Omg please no.”

Fans labelled the judges' dancing efforts as 'cringeworthy'. Nine

Despite the harsh criticism, not everyone was offended by the judges’ free-styling efforts, with one fan writing: “I want to see the judges dancing. Who is with me?”

Equally as keen, another eager fan added: “I DEMAND MORE DANCING FROM @darrenpalmerint @ShaynnaBlaze and Neale.”

The bust-a-move backlash comes after judge Neale revealed that, despite dishing out the criticism each week, he never actually met any of this year’s Blockheads.

One fan questioned why the show featured Darren's (pictured) nipples. Nine

Speaking to TV Tonight, Neale said ordinarily there would be interaction at challenges, wrap parties and media events, but due to the pandemic, opportunities were limited.

“I have never met the contestants this year. I know their names, what they look like, where they come from and how old they are. But we’ve never actually met face to face,” Neale said.

“We would occasionally meet the couples by judging challenges, but I didn’t judge any challenges this year - I think Darren and Shaynna did, but I wasn’t able to because of my other commitments.”