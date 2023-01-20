The video starts with them introducing themselves and what they do for work before explaining how they met five years ago.
The couple brings out each other's fun side in the tape as they giggle and smile.
Dylan says, “I believe we would be good blockheads because over the years you've never had a blonde bombshell tradie and a builder”.
They then take the views on a ‘tour’ of their Gold Coast house as Dylan jokingly says, “welcome to the palace”.
WATCH:The Block's Dylan and Jenny house gets passed in
However all there really is to show is a lovely big open space as they clearly have a long way to go on their home.
Fans flooded the comments with lovely messages. One person wrote, “Jenny you are a great role model for young women!”
Another commented, “Jenny, you and Dylan were awesome and so natural on the Block. Such hard workers and treated your tradies well, as well as the other contestants. Why your house hasn’t sold is beyond me (apart from the high reserve price and Hugh overall cost of the Block houses this year).”
A third commented, “Your video is so good 🙌🏻 no wonder you guys made it 💛”.
You can view their completed house on their Instagram page.