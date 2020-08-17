Shaynna and Steve were married for 18 years. Instagram

Chantelle and Steve

Chantelle Ford and Steve O’Donnell were the highly unlikely winners in 2014, but not even the whopping $736,000 prize money could save their relationship.

The Melbourne couple split just over a year after the show ended.

Just over a year after their win, Chantelle and Steve called it quits. Nine

Whitney and Andrew

After first meeting on Tinder and appearing on the show in 2015, Victorian couple Whitney Nolan and Andrew Simmons announced their split shortly after the show ended.

The couple later revealed they’d made the decision to split before making it to the finale.

Whitney and Andrew decided to end it before their finale. Nine

Dea and Darren

The arguments between Dea and Darren Jolly became legendary during their two seasons on the show.

After taking out the top prize, the parents-of-two announced they’d separated last year, with Dea saying she was “blindsided and devastated by Darren’s actions”.

Dea and Darren ended things in 2019. Getty

Madi and Jarrod

Madi and Jarrod Coppock were plagued by split rumours during their 2013 appearance.

The divorce rumours were finally confirmed a year after they earned $291,000 in profit on the show, and both Madi and Jarrod have now moved on to new relationships.