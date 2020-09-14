The Block contestants were at breaking point after they were forced to be apart from their kids for 100 days. Channel Nine

“Crew were trying to work out just how construction could go on,” reveals an onset insider. “There were plenty of crisis meetings held right up until the very last minute to try and figure out a way to make things work.”

In fact, TV bosses even offered to fly in the contestants’ children so they could be closer to their parents.

“Eveyone was worried about how long they would have to go without seeing their loved ones,” the source adds. “There were lots of tears.”

Many tears have been shed on this season of The Block.

And as desperate times calls for desperate measures, host Scott Cam was even prepared to set up an on-site school so the kids could be near their parents.

“Scotty ended up telling everyone that he would be more than willing to fly their kids to Melbourne as soon as possible,” we’re told.

While some contestants took him up on the very generous offer, Blockheads Jimmy and Tam, and Daniel and Jade turned it down.

Now, the couples, who spent 100 days away from their children during filming, tell New Idea just how hard it really was.

South Australian farmers Daniel and Jade say being away from their three children was especially tough going.

Jade and Daniel with their little ones.

“I missed them like crazy every day,” Jade explains. “You just have a little part of you that you just have to push to the back of your head to finish every day, and the week, and finish the room.”

Daniel felt the same, admitting, “You get a bit emotional if you start thinking about it.”

He also says that by the time the build was finished, he just wanted to get home and spend “100 per cent” of his time with his children.

Meanwhile, self-confessed “battlers” from Brisbane, Jimmy and Tam agreed, saying they missed their daughter, Frankie, more than anything in the world.

“We know we’re doing the right thing, and that this is a moment in time that’s going to set us up for our future – and she’s going to look back and be so proud,” Tam said at the time.

Bar manager Jimmy adds, “It’s an opportunity to set our family up – we’re essentially doing this so we can provide for her.”

