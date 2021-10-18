Keith and Dan came under fire from Blockheads. Nine

As viewers grow wary of the role the pair play in the show, this week New Idea understands both the gents come under fire from the Blockheads – specifically Georgia, who lets rip!

While it’s Keith’s job to manage the day-to-day of the bustling Block site, one insider says Georgia becomes fed up with him.

It comes after some fans and Blockheads called for Keith to be axed from the show last year, with many calling out Keith's treatment of Blockheads.

"The nastiness by Keith is a bad example to be shown on television," one unhappy fan wrote at the time.

"Keith is rude and arrogant!" another not-so-subtly added.

"I appreciate it's all for camera but this behaviour is not sending the right messages to our young ones!"