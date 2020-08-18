Scott Cam (pictured) has weighed in on the challenges faced on The Block this year and whether or not they will prevent the reality show from returning in 2021. Nine/Instagram

When asked whether or not the show will have a 2021 season, the Gold Logie award-winning TV presenter admitted that it’s too early to say for sure given the current climate.

“I don't even know about this year's auction. It's in November, and we still aren't sure! Hopefully, in three months’ time things are different, but you never know,” Scott told the publication.

He added: “But we will have no open-for-inspections – they have been cancelled already. Which is a real shame for the contestants? And more so for the viewing public and Block fans.”

Scott recently reflected on the difficulties encountered this season, which he believes could have a major impact next year. Nine/Instagram

The TV host went on to say that The Block is the only reality show that invites viewers in large numbers to the set to meet with cast, which will be a noticeable absence if it doesn’t occur.

When asked whether or not he thought the show would be able to be finished, Scott admitted that he 100 per cent had his doubts given how stressful it was for production this year.

“We had no idea what was going to happen – I thought we might be locked down for three months,” he said, referring to the production shutdown earlier this year.

Scott (right with Shelley Craft) admitted it’s too early to say for sure whether The Block will return in 2021. Nine/Instagram

Filming of the 2020 season of the show in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton came to a grinding halt in April, when producers sent the teams back home to their families.

In May, Channel Nine confirmed that filming had resumed, after taking a six-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic – albeit with a host of new rules and regulations.

Taking to Instagram, the network confirmed the Blockheads resumed their posts, while adopting additional safety measures to protect their health.

“It’s back to #TheBlock for our teams with new precautions introduced to keep BLOCKheads, crew, tradies, and you, safe,” the network captioned a snap of Scott Cam.