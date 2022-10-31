It looks like Ankur and Sharon won't finish... Nine

Of course, Ankur and Sharon were also hindered by Scottie, one of their tradesmen, quitting the show 16 hours before their deadline.

Ankur and Sharon repeatedly clashed with Scottie during their time on The Block this season, and obviously, Scottie reached his melting point. He said, "The big dog's out of here," as he left and also claimed that he might not return for new seasons of The Block.



Ankur and Sharon were extremely frustrated by Scottie leaving them but they didn't have many options aside from cracking on with their build in the hopes that they somehow, miraculously finish on time.

Of course, just a week ago, Scotty Cam voiced his concern that one team wouldn't finish simply because this year's season marked the biggest houses on the biggest properties ever tackled in the reality series' history.

"I reckon there's at least one team, maybe two, who won't finish," he said.

"As I've always said, I only need one team to finish to prove that it was possible to do and at least one team will finish, so I'm off the hook, but with the others it's a matter of being realistic about what they can afford and what they can achieve."

"That's what The Block is all about, making decisions about what is achievable in the time frame that we've given with the budget that we've given so it is not our fault if teams have bitten off more than they can chew and they don't finish what they want to do," Scotty concluded.

Whether or not Ankur and Sharon do finish remains to be seen until tonight's episode of The Block, which will air from October 31 at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now and will feature the final Room Reveals of the season.

