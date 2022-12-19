Ankur and Sharon's The Block house is first prize in a giveaway run by Adrian Portelli. Nine

Australians can purchase one of four packages and will then go into a draw to win The Block house. The cheapest package is $20 and is worth one entry into the draw. The most expensive package is $500 and is worth 100 entries into the draw.

All profits from the sale of these packages go to LMCT+ but judging by multiple comments made by Blockheads on a Block Reddit thread, LMTC+ may struggle to sell entries into its giveaway.

Fans noted on the thread that Ankur and Sharon’s house is still unfinished in areas and needs more renovations done; renovations that’d cost a fair bit.

WATCH: The Block 2022 Ankur and Sharon's home tour

“Those photos look like the original ones from the auction, does that mean no improvements to the outside have happened? You'd be a fool to try [and win it because] it wouldn't be resellable without a heap of updates,” one Reddit user wrote while another bluntly commented, “It would cost $3m to fix that s**t show!”

Similarly, one Reddit user wrote: “From these photos the outside [of Ankur and Sharon’s house] doesn’t look like too much of a disaster, wait until you see the [LMTC+ giveaway] winner’s face. ‘So that’s the pool, how do I get to it?’ ‘Why is the pizza oven next to the shed with no view.’”

One Blockhead questioned why Adrian bought Ankur and Sharon’s house over Dylan and Jenny’s…

“I don’t understand why he didn’t buy Dylan and Jenny’s house over this one.”

Adrian Portelli appeared on the final episode of The Block 2022 as a bidder. He only bid on Omar and Oz's house but ultimately lost. Nine

Another shared they simply won’t enter LMTC+’s giveaway; they’re not even interested in the cheapest package option:

“I’d [rather] keep my $20.”