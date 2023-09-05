The Block 2023 contestants in their 1950s theme Channel Nine

Are castings open for The Block 2024?

The Block 2024 is already open for castings so you better get cracking on your building applications!

Quoting on their website, "Have you been a Blockhead for years? Thinking you can do better than this year's Blockheads? Well, now's your chance to apply to be on the 2024 season of The Block."

RELATED || The Block 2024 Filming Location

2020 season of The Block Channel Nine

What is the criteria to apply for The Block 2024?

Two people

Must be available from February 2024

You won't be able to work during The Block (but you will be paid a nominal weekly fee)

Finish your application by the 15th of October 2023

Successful shortlisted applicants will be contacted by the end of January 2024

Could you get your own TV show like Mitch and Mark with Location, Location, Location? The Block Shop

Who is hosting The Block 2024?

The only confirmation we've got so far is Scotty Cam, where they mention his "mammoth challenges" on the 2024 application website.

However, if the past seasons of Shelley helping host The Block is anything to go by, we're sure Shelley Craft will be back for next year's season.

And how could we forget site foreman Keith Schleiger who has stopped the houses from falling down on auction day since 2011?

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft Channel Nine

Who is judging The Block 2024?

This years judge panel included veterans Neale Whitaker, Darren Palmer and Shaynna Blaze.

With newbie Marty Fox tag teaming with Neale as he steps back this season...

Will he replace Neale officially in the next season?

The Block judges Neale Whitaker, Darren Palmer, Shaynna Blaze and Marty Fox Channel Nine

Where is The Block 2024 being filmed?

After returning to the city in The Block 2023, we're going back to the country in The Block 2024.

With Channel Nine reportedly buying five pavilion-style homes in the quaint country town of Daylesford, Victoria.

They're giving selling in rural locations another crack after the appalling auction results from The Block 2022.

You can find more details on the location of The Block 2024 here.

Daylesford, Victoria Wiki Australia

Does The Block 2024 have a theme?

The Block 2023 blew us away with their 1950s theme, with their poodle skirts, big hair, and leather jackets.

Since they went back in time this year, we wonder if they're going to the future next year with futuristic-style houses?

All we know is, you're going to need a time machine either way for The Block 2024!

The Block 2023 1950 cast. The Block Shop

When will The Block 2024 houses go on auction?

The Block auctions usually happen around November based on the August premiere date for this year.

Fingers crossed we'll see Danny Wallis, dubbed "the man who bought The Block" by The Block Shop, at the auctions again who spent $12.2 million at the 2021 auction alone.

RELATED || All the best and worst room reveals of The Block 2023

With The Block being set in the country next year, fingers crossed they'll get buyers this time.

Danny Wallis at The Block auction with Scotty Cam Real Estate

When will The Block 2024 premiere?

Going off previous seasons, The Block is set to air on the first weekend of last month, on August 4, 2024.

But The Block will need contestants to get there, will you be a part of the winning contestants who go home with thousands of dollars?