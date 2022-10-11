Blockheads are leaving no stone unturned as they watch the latest season of the renovation show, observing closely as a brand new batch of contestants build a 500-square metre house, each to varying levels of success.

The 18th season - dubbed The Block: Tree Change - has already seen one couple pack their bags and leave the competition just days in, forcing Nine to replace the influencers with two new budding builders.

So, out of the remaining contestants, who is poised to win the season?

Well, while we haven't reached auction day just yet, fans are already convinced they know who will build the most desirable house for 2022.

Flocking to the betting sites Sportsbet and TAB, which have been predicting the winners of reality shows for years, Blockheads have placed winning odds on one couple in particular.

Both sites list Tom and Sarah-Jane as the predicted winners, with odds of $2.62 on Sportsbet and $2.25 on TAB.