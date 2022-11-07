The cause of the tension, or at least some of it, is said to be the widespread rumours that Tom and Sarah-Jane are “in negotiations” to have their own design series. NINE

It’s no secret that the judges were blown away by House 1’s skills and design sense. In their weekly room-reveal feedback, Shaynna, Neal and Darren repeatedly told the Melbourne-based couple that they should be doing this professionally.

On top of the rumored spin-off, fans are also betting that Tom, a plumber by trade, will return to the next season of The Block, as part of Foreman Keith and Dan’s team.

WATCH: The Block: Ankur and Sharon get defensive about accounting comment

“Only time will tell if that happens, says the source. It’s safe to say everyone's just glad the show is over. Some of them will stay in touch, but there’s a few that can't wait to see the backs of each other.”