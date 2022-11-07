The auctioneer’s hammer might have fallen, but don’t think the bang of the gavel also brought an end to the non-stop drama between this year’s Blockheads.
Indeed, after three months of blood, sweat, tears and many sleepless nights, The Block has wrapped for another year. As the dust settles from the eventful auction day, sources reveal “it all kicked off” between the contestants one last time at some post-finale celebrations.
“Emotions were running high, understandably,” dishes a source.
The cause of the tension, or at least some of it, is said to be the widespread rumours that Tom and Sarah-Jane are “in negotiations” to have their own design series.
“No doubt this isn’t sitting well with some of the other teams,” says the insider. “Many of them already thought the judges and producers favoured SJ and Tom from day dot, so the fact they’re potentially getting their own spin-off pretty much confirms this. No wonder there were fireworks.”
It’s no secret that the judges were blown away by House 1’s skills and design sense. In their weekly room-reveal feedback, Shaynna, Neal and Darren repeatedly told the Melbourne-based couple that they should be doing this professionally.
On top of the rumored spin-off, fans are also betting that Tom, a plumber by trade, will return to the next season of The Block, as part of Foreman Keith and Dan’s team.
“Only time will tell if that happens, says the source. It’s safe to say everyone's just glad the show is over. Some of them will stay in touch, but there’s a few that can't wait to see the backs of each other.”