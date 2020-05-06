Scott Cam previously said that the next season of The Block would be “toned down” after last year’s Blockheads endured one of the most challenging years ever. Nine

“Last year I said it was the biggest Block ever, we were going to tone it down, which we did,” Scott began.

“But of course, then COVID-19 turns up and now it is probably the most challenging Block we have ever done.”

Filming of the 2020 season of the show in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton came to a grinding halt over a month ago, when producers sent the teams back home to their families.

Speaking during an interview on A Current Affair, Scott admitted the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic meant that this year’s Blockheads have their work cut out for them. Nine

The Block’s executive producer Julian Cross on Monday confirmed to 9Now that the show had been given the green light to recommence filming – with extra precautions in place.

"The contestants' renovations will now be compartmentalised to a large degree, and the comings and goings will be able to be carefully monitored by our staff and our building supervisors," Julian said.

Speaking of the additional measures on ACA, Scott said: “It's going to be a terrific block because we are going to get through adversity and it's going to be great.”

Taking to Instagram, the network confirmed the Blockheads resumed their posts on Monday, albeit with some additional safety measures set in place to protect their health. Instagram

The TV presenter also said, upon their return to the site, this year’s Blockheads were given personal protective equipment as well as hand sanitiser, aptly titled “The Block Brew”.

"We didn't want to take anything away from the frontline workers, so we had our face masks and our hand sanitiser, we made it ourselves,” Scott said.

According to 9Now, the teams have all been briefed on social distancing rules and, in addition to new guidelines, have also received a flu jab for added measure.

What’s more, everyone who enters the site – be it tradies or contestants - will also be subject to daily screening measures, which includes having their temperature taken.