The lovable nurse was seen cosying up to Love Island's Adam Farrugia last week at The Iconic's Summer Show at The Calile in Brisbane.

The pair were snapped looking cosy on a daybed while sipping cocktails, and also posing poolside during the fashion event.

Fans loved the potential pairing, commenting on two photographs Adam shared to his Instagram page, 'She is an absolute vibe' and 'I hope you guys date.'

Elly joked to Instagram followers that she was new to the fashion social scene.

' Two things I learnt tonight... 1. Fashion is not pronounced fash-un (although, I do like it better). 2. I am absolute rubbish at the old "hand on hip" posey pose. Ah well, what can you do!'