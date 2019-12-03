The nation shed collective tears when Matt Agnew gave Elly Miles the boot before hometown visits on The Bachelor.
But perhaps the country girl from Parkes in NSW has found her happily ever after with another reality TV graduate.
The lovable nurse was seen cosying up to Love Island's Adam Farrugia last week at The Iconic's Summer Show at The Calile in Brisbane.
The pair were snapped looking cosy on a daybed while sipping cocktails, and also posing poolside during the fashion event.
Fans loved the potential pairing, commenting on two photographs Adam shared to his Instagram page, 'She is an absolute vibe' and 'I hope you guys date.'
Elly joked to Instagram followers that she was new to the fashion social scene.
'Two things I learnt tonight... 1. Fashion is not pronounced fash-un (although, I do like it better). 2. I am absolute rubbish at the old "hand on hip" posey pose. Ah well, what can you do!'
The 25-year-old stunner added that she 'absolutely adored my first ever fash-un show.' Could Adam have something to do with that?