It's time for Channel Ten to dust off their roses, and more so than usual, because this year there's not one, not two, but three eligible bachelors looking for love on The Bachelors 2023.

The leading men include Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli.

Considering there's more bachies than previous years, there are a few more women vying for roses this time around - with 29 contestants in the running.

Each woman has been paired with one of the three men - we're not exactly sure how the couplings were decided. Did Ten hit up Nine's Married At First Sight love experts? With the success rate of the social experiment, we hope not.

But who's to say there won't be some rose swapping throughout the season? Before the drama kicks off, let's get to know the women in question.

Scroll on for The Bachelors cast for 2023.