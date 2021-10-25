Who will Brooke choose in the end? Ten

Betting agencies like SportsBet and TAB, who more often than not are pretty accurate in their odds, have unanimously pegged 'Persian Prince' Darvid as the winner for the season.

With his odds currently sitting at 1.12 and 1.60 on TAB and SportsBet respectively, the 27-year-old landscaper could very well be the last one standing.

In the first episode of the season, Darvid cemented his place as a frontrunner in the race for Brooke's heart after he received the white rose, which guaranteed him the first single date.

The pair hit it off, with Brooke herself admitting there is a 'strong connection' between the two already.

As for who Darvid needs to look out for in terms of close competition, the bookies have different names for their top three.

SportsBet has 30-year-old psychologist Carissa in the second spot at 3.75, and 30-year-old psychology student Jamie-Lee in third at 7.00.

TAB on the other hand has 27-year-old marketing administrator Holly in second at 5.00, and 30-year-old charity officer Bec in third at 7.00.

The odds are ever changing of course, where as the season progresses, more connections are formed and exisiting ones are strengthened - so it may very well be anyone's game.

