From the very first episode, Darvid was the frontrunner. Showing up on a ride-on lawnmower and handing her a genie lamp to make "three wishes," the 27-year-old landscaper had Brooke's full attention.

He made such an impression, that Brooke handed over the coveted white rose AKA the first impression rose, which secured him the first single date of the season.

Attending a gravity-defying date in the mountains, Darvid and Brooke's love soared to new heights with a helicopter ride and hanging picnic.

Interestingly, it was the exact same date that former Bachelor star Tim Robards and Bachelorette star Elly Miles had taken their future winners on. If that wasn't a sign, we don't know what is!

Darvid and Brooke's chemistry was even obvious to her friends, Amy and Abbie, who acted in place of her family in the finale, because her family couldn't travel to Sydney during filming due to Western Australia's COVID rules.

"She's obsessed with him," Abbie said, while Amy was excited by how genuine the connection appeared to be.

"I've been head over heels with her for a while and I've definitely fallen in love with her," Darvid told her, with Abbie telling him to 'grow up' and tell her before it was too late.

Turned out to be great advice, with Brooke picking Darvid in the finale following his romantic declaration.

“My feelings are stronger than ever,” Darvid told Brooke on their final date. “It just feels right with you – it was really clear to me early on how special you were, genuinely, you are so beautiful, wonderful, you’d be a great mum, an awesome partner and we’d be a really good team.

“Might be a good time to tell you, I don’t know if this is going to come out right, I know I told you that I was falling for you but I have well and truly fallen, and I truly believe that you are my person,” Darvid said, with Brooke welling up with tears as he declared his love.

Emotional after being told by Darvid that he loved her, Brooke admitted to the cameras that she also loved him.

“I thought being in love with someone or finding true love was this s--t people just say and it used to just be like… a fantasy,” she said to the cameras. “It felt so out of touch for me but I’ve always felt I wanted that, and [him telling me] has just hit me in the f-----g face. I just love him. I just do .”

Absolutely weeping over this love story. Congratulations to the happy couple - who have just confirmed their next major relationship milestone.

