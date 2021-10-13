WATCH BELOW: Jamie-Lee wants a second chance with Brooke Blurton on The Bachelorette

A new trailer for Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette has just dropped and given us our first glimpse of some of the lucky men and women vying for her heart.

The new clip shows Brooke preparing for her first night on the show, while she shares her thoughts in voice-over.

"Being the Bachelorette, I get teary, I get emotional, I get goosebumps," she says. "Because I'm the first Indigenous, bisexual Bachelorette, the barriers that have been broken just by doing this, I think it's huge."

Fans then got a glimpse of a few of the new contestants hoping they may be Brooke's 'person', including a some interesting looking characters.

We may not know much about them yet, but all of the contestants that were revealed looked ready to sweep Brooke off her feet!

Keep reading to meet all the contestants from The Bachelorette 2021.. that we know of so far!