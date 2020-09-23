Elly Miles (left) is heading back into the mansion for one more shot at love as The Bachelorette – and in an Australian first, she’s bringing sister, Becky, 30 (right). Ten

Well, to shed some light on the subject, New Idea has taken a look back at the 25-year-old’s former flames, to see if they share characteristics, which we can keep an eye out for.

First up is clean cut astrophysicist Matt Agnew, who broke Elly’s heart on season seven of The Bachelor, when he gave her the boot for calling out Abbie Chatfield’s shady behaviour.

“I like bush blokes. I probably would have liked Nick (Cummins),” Elly told The Daily Telegraph following her shock elimination. “I love a blokey bloke.”

So that being said, it’s probably fair to say Elly isn’t looking for clean cut, preppie types, but rather someone who’s a little more rough and ready – perhaps with some ink.

Case in point, former Love Island hunk Adam Farrugia, who set tongues wagging when he and Elly were spotted getting close at a Brisbane fashion event in 2019.

While the reality stars’ shared management was quick to quash any hook up rumours, the pair, nonetheless, seemed pretty happy to accompany one another to the event.

Following the soiree, Adam took to Instagram to comment on his time with the blonde beauty, writing: 'Yesterday's fun at THE ICONIC Summer Show. W/ @ellymiles.”

And while Elly never really denied having any kind of attraction to Adam, there’s no ruling out of the country gal might have a penchant for tattooed lads.

One thing’s for sure, big and burly is definitely a preference, with Elly recently being spotted having a sweaty gym sesh with Bachelor in Paradise star – and Angie Kent’s ex – Jackson Garlick.

Posting pictures to his Instagram account in September, the handsome football player revealed he and Elly enjoyed several sweaty gym sessions together in Sydney alongside Carlin Sterritt.

What’s more, a footballers physique might just be the ticket, with Elly previously admitting she prefers the code over AFL – one of the many differences she had with Matt Agnew.

Adding to this, a recently dropped Bachelorette trailer shows Elly swooning over a hunk who is rumoured to be Newcastle footballer Joe Woodbury.

“No... it’s a small world!” exclaims Joe, who is believed to have already met the reality star.

Earlier this year, it was also speculated that Bachelor Locky Gilbert, 31, had been secretly been texting soon-to-be Bachelorette star Elly.

According to a TV insider, Locky and Elly have known each other for “quite some time”, but only recently bonded more over their new TV gigs.

“Locky and Elly have obviously bonded over their new roles as Bachelor and Bachelorette and it’s no surprise there’s been flirty exchanges between them,” the source said.

“Elly is totally Locky’s type and Locky is Elly’s type. It’s a shame they’re both on different shows because they would be a great couple.”

Despite all the obvious beefcake, it could be fair to say that Elly is looking for someone a little more laid back, such as her high school sweetheart, Tom Caldwell.

Tom, who is believed to have dated Elly for about four years, frequently appeared on her Instagram between 2012 and 2015, with the last snap being in September.

"Wouldn't have spent the last 4 years any other way. Love you Tommy, happy anniversary @tomcaldwell" Elly captioned a striking snap of Tom sporting a short stubble beard.

While we can’t say for sure what kind of bloke Elly will be drawn to, she did once say that her ideal partner is someone kind, funny, selfless, loyal and intelligent.

"Someone I can learn from and who learns from me. Supporting each other through both the difficult and happy times,” Elly began.

“Someone who shares the same love for life as me and who is willing to take chances. Someone to travel the world and tick off my bucket-list with.

“Someone who my family loves and I love his. Someone who, if they have a dog, that their dog and my dog get along really well. Someone generous, family orientated and humble," she said.