Zoe-Clare made a name for herself in the premiere episode of The Bachelor. Network Ten

“Honestly, I get it. I’m the only redhead in the whole entire house,” she complained.

“And the rest of them… I think the only colours are blonde, brunette, then there’s me.”

But the lengthy rant didn’t stop there.

“I think that’s exactly why Areeba is targeting me. Of course, the redhead,” Zoe-Clare continued.

“It’s just not appropriate. What’s wrong with a ranga? I’m sorry, do you want me to dye my hair every 10 seconds, I’m SO sorry but this is natural guys. This is not going anywhere!”

In a bizarre rant after she was interrupted by Areeba (right), Zoe-Clare (left) complained about being victimised thanks to her red hair. Network Ten

In teasers for the show, Zoe-Clare also revealed that she’s endured difficult heartbreak in her past.

"After my last relationship, I focused heavily on work and kind of shut out the opportunity to meet someone," she confessed.

No longer a red head! Zoe-Clare went blonde. Instagram

While it remains to be seen whether Zoe-Clare will mend her broken heart with Locky, the Australian Survivor star previously admitted that he finds love on the show.

“I can say with a big old smile on my face that I’ve definitely found love and I’m over the bloody moon right now,” he beams.

“I’m super happy and it was a crazy journey and one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but I couldn’t be happier.”

The Bachelor continues 7.30pm Thursday on Network Ten.