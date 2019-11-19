Megan Marx doesn't hide her love of cosmetic enhancements Instagram

The reality star showed off a plumper face on her most recent post to social media, and as she talked in a piece to camera about her recent juice cleanse, the blonde beauty’s face and lips were notably plumper.

Megan's face and lips looked plumper in her most recent post to Instagram stories Instagram

Last year Megan admitted that she spent $47,000 on cosmetic procedures including a nose job, a lip lift, cheek fillers and Botox.

And back in April, the wannabe starlet attended the Married At First Sight finale viewing party looking dramatically different to the girl fans had followed since her Bachelor days.

Although she denied getting additional filler at the time, telling Daily Mail Australia: "I probably look puffy because I've gained some weight."

Megan is unrecognisable from her Bachelor days Instagram

Since then the reality star has opened up to her Instagram followers to reveal she underwent another cosmetic procedure in Double Bay, Sydney.

Megan said she'd had facial filler injected under her eyes courtesy of Dr Hatem Elfieshawy in a video post in September.

"Starting to feel amazing!" she said at the start of the clip.

"Recently, probably about a week ago, Dr Hatem put some filler under my eyes just here. I was starting to look really, really tired and I think it's helped a lot!" she added at the time.