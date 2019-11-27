Matty J, Laura, Matt and Marlie-Mae

"There is almost a two or three month gap from when they film the finale to when you're [publicly] together," Matty J said.

"The weird thing with Matt and Chelsie is, straight after the finale [aired], he went away, he went to the UK. Maybe Matt didn't realise how important that time is? Because you can finally get to be together and have that relationship out in public."

Matty said another sign was Matt and Chelsie's failure to appear at the Melbourne Cup, which took place on November 5.

"We were at the Melbourne Cup and Laura [Byrne] and I were really excited to see Matt and Chelsie," Matty said. "We were heading to the Channel 10 marquee and we spoke to one of the publicists and we said, 'Hey, are Matt and Chelsie here?' And they said, 'Actually they're not coming anymore.' We didn't know why they weren't there, but there was a thought that maybe they weren't together.

Amid speculation the hunky astrophysicist was unfaithful and Chelsie was blindsided by their split, an insider just revealed Matt understood from day dot they'd never stand the test of time.

According to New Idea's source, the 32-year-old knew after one of the first rose ceremonies he didn't intend to choose any of the women vying for his heart, however, a strict clause in his Network 10 contract prevented him from pulling a Honey Badger.

“He wanted to choose no-one, but obviously it was in his contract that he had to choose someone, so producers pushed him to pick Chelsie because she was the safe bet,” the source dished. “If it happened two years in a row, the whole franchise would be done.”

As per the insider, Matt was forced by producers to give scientist Chelsie the final rose, promising to stay with her until The Bachelor finale played out on our screens.

“If they announced their split during Angie’s season, it would have put a bad taste in viewers’ mouths and could have impacted the ratings. So, he was made to keep the act up and do the required media rounds with Chelsie until Angie’s season had finished airing.”